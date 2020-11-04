Politics of Wednesday, 4 November 2020

Source: GNA

Akufo-Addo and Hassan Tampuli ticket is the best - Gushegu Youth

Hassan Tampuli, CEO, National Petroleum Authority

Concerned Youth of Gushegu have indicated their readiness to massively vote for Hassan Tampuli in the upcoming 2020 elections.



The youth group asserted that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had performed creditably since the inception of his tenure in 2017 which would earn the party and Parliamentary candidate more votes.



"The PC for the NPP, Hassan Tampuli, was already engaged in developmental works in the Gushegu Constituency even before his selection as PC. " They professed that the Nana Addo-Hassan Tampuli ticket was the best for the Gushegu Constituency in a statement signed by Nangtoma Abdul Baasi, Convenor and Sabtiya Al-Nuhu, Secretary of the group and copied to the Ghana News Agency.



They indicated that Hassan Tampuli was more experienced and had more accomplishments and was not only an energy expert and the Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), but experienced in his working life and was recognised beyond the shores of Ghana for his excellent leadership, and his relentless efforts in contributing his quota to the development of society.



“It is obvious that the NPP put in real effort in deciding the best fit needed for the constituency’s development.".



According to the group, “both Ghana as a whole and Gushegu, in particular, stood to benefit more if a more experienced candidate like Hassan Tampuli was elected into Parliament to represent them, where only the finest of the nation’s brains should be allowed to craft laws and legislations for the people.”



Mr. Hassan Tampuli, the CEO of the NPA is running for MP for the first time on the ticket of the NPP.



According to the statement "Mr. Tampuli is likely to retain the seat for the NPP, but that the NPA CEO owes it to himself to reach down more to the masses of the constituency, majority of whom are his admirers ."





