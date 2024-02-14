Akufo-Addo and Bawumia are siamese twins; they can’t be separated – Edem Agbana

Politics of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The National Democratic Congress's (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Ketu North, Edem Agbana, has said Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia cannot evade responsibility for President Akufo-Addo's shortcomings.



Mr Agbana argues that Dr. Bawumia has been an integral part of the Akufo-Addo administration as Vice President and, therefore, cannot escape accountability for the economic challenges faced under the governance of the New Patriotic Party.



In a media interview, the former Deputy National Youth Organiser of the NDC emphasized that Dr. Bawumia played an active role in Ghana's economic difficulties.



He asserted that President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia are inseparable in the situation and cannot be dissociated.



Mr Agbana further stated that any attempt by Dr. Bawumia to evade accountability will be futile.



He cited President Akufo-Addo's previous statements, wherein he credited Dr. Bawumia for his economic expertise and entrusted him with running the economy.



Mr Agbana highlighted that after seven years of defending the administration's performance, Dr. Bawumia cannot suddenly distance himself from its abysmal outcomes.



In his view, Dr. Bawumia and President Akufo-Addo are intertwined, likening them to conjoined or Siamese twins. He emphasized that they cannot be separated, and Dr. Bawumia cannot evade responsibility for the administration's performance.