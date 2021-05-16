Akufo-Addo addresses nation on coronavirus tonight

General News of Sunday, 16 May 2021

Source: Class FM

President Nana Akufo-Addo will address Ghanaians on the latest measures on the COVID-19 fight.



It will be his 25th national broadcast since the coronavirus entered Ghana in March.



His televised address will be broadcast today Sunday, 16 May 2021 at 8 pm.



Meanehile, Ghana will start administering the second dose of the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from Wednesday, 19 May 2021.



Beneficiaries of the second rollout exercise will be the segmented groups who received their first doses in March.



The exercise will cover frontline health workers, adults of 60 years and above, frontline government officials, media practitioners, frontline workers in the formal sector and persons with underlying health conditions in 43 selected districts across the country.



Ghana received 350,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine at the Kotoka International Airport from the Democratic Republic of Congo under the Covax facility on Friday, 7 May 2021.



Some 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine were initially received on 24 February 2021.



Following the procurement of the first batch of vaccines, the country, on Tuesday, 2 March 2021, kicked off its mass Covid-19 vaccination exercise in 42 selected districts in the Greater Accra, Kumasi and Western regions.



