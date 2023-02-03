Akufo-Addo accepts resignation of Chieftaincy Minister Ebenezer Kojo Kum

General News of Friday, 3 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ebenezer Kojo Kum, the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, has resigned from his position with immediate effect.



This was announced in a February 3, 2023 statement from the Presidency with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo accepting his resignation.



"President Akufo-Addo thanked him for his services to the government and to the country, and wished him well in his future endeavours," the statement read in part.



He is to be replaced by Dan Kweku Botwe, the Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development Minister on a caretaker basis "until a substantive replacement is made," the statement added.



Ebenezer Kojo Kum, who is the sitting Member of Parliament for the Ahanta West constituency, becomes the third Akufo-Addo appointee to resign in recent weeks.