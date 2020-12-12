General News of Saturday, 12 December 2020

Source: Class FM

Akufo-Addo, NPP join Muslims in Friday prayers to thank Allah for electoral victory

L-R: Samira Bawumia, Dr. Bawumia and President Akufo-Addo during the occasion

President Nana Akufo-Addo and his vice Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, national executives and members of the New Patriotic Party Friday, 11 December 2020 joined the National Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu at the central Mosque in Abossey Okai to thank Allah for their electoral victory.



Nana Akufo-Addo and his party expressed their gratitude to Allah for a successful election and his re-election.



The NPP prayed for guidance and protection for the next four years.



The returning officer of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs Jean Mensa, declared President Akufo-Addo the winner of Monday’s elections and President-elect on Wednesday, 9 December.



Out of the 13,119,460 total valid votes cast, incumbent President Akufo-Addo, of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), polled 6,730,587 votes representing 51.302 per cent.



His closest contender, the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, polled 6,213,182 representing 47.359 per cent.



Meanwhile, Mr Mahama and the NDC have rejected the result of the election accusing the EC of rigging the polls for the incumbent.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.