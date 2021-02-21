General News of Sunday, 21 February 2021

Source: Peace FM

Akufo-Addo, NPP against LGBTQ - Adomako Baafi

Lawyer Yaw Adomako Baafi

"Nana Akufo-Addo; from his head to toe: we are conservative and we are against it (LGBTQ). It will not be tolerated; right from the presidency to the grassroots" Former Director of Communications for the ruling New Patriotic Party, Lawyer Yaw Adomako Baafi said.



His comments come after an LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer) office was opened in Tesano, Accra to promote their rights in Ghana. Meanwhile, the government has been called upon to closed down the office.



Adomako Baafi who was speaking on Kumasi-based Hello FM hinted that the office will soon be closed.



