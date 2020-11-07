General News of Saturday, 7 November 2020

Source: Starr FM

Akufo-Addo, Mahama debate must happen - Ofosu Ampofo

National Chairman of NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo

The National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, says the NDC still wants President Akufo Addo to debate John Dramani Mahama ahead of the December polls.



He said the debate will help set the records straight for Ghanaians to make informed decisions on December 7,2020.



“We have just a month to the Election, we still want the debate between John Mahama and Nana Akufo Addo.That debate is very very important to set the records straight. President Mahama is prepared for that debate even if wife of President Akufo Addo will be the moderator.



“It is very important that, that debate comes on to set the records straight because nobody reaps what he has not sowed. When we build Hospital and he is Commissioning he doesn’t give credit to us, everywhere he goes he goes to Commission our projects he doesn’t give credit to us” Mr.Ofosu Ampofo said when addressing a mini rally at Atimpoku in the Asuogyaman Constituency of the Eastern region as part of President Mahama’s Campaign tour of the region.



The Presidential Candidate of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama said he is ready for the debate.



He explained that the Tema-Akosombo-Mpakadan railway project was initiated and funded by his government .



“I went to India to appeal to the Indian Prime Minister for an agreement to construct a railway lines for us because our neighbors in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger when they load goods from Tema Port they cart it with articulated truck which causes accident and also cause damage to the roads.



“When they support us with the railway lines all the goods to Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger will be transported through here (Akosombo) then ferried to Buipe .Indian Prime Minister agreed and we signed the agreement . Unfortunately the project didn’t start before we left government .So we secured funding for this railway project “.



“That is why as Chairman (Ofosu Ampofo) said the debate should happen so we speak to the issues but they they have not agreed to the debate me. It is not late if they want to debate I am ready”.



The NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Asuogyaman Thomas Ampem Nyarko said the Constituency witnessed massive development under the leadership of John Mahama. He said the NPP has not been able to undertake any major developmental project in the four years in office.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.