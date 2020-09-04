General News of Friday, 4 September 2020

Akufo-Addo, Mahama could not beat betting companies in 2020 Google searches

John Mahama (L) shakes Nana Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House

Google Trends data on the top 50 search keywords used by Ghanaians on Google did not include any of the two main contenders in this year’s presidential elections. In fact, the top 50 search keywords were dominated by sports betting sites such as Betway, Betpawa, Sportybet and Soccabet.



The results present an interesting scenario considering that the December 7 elections are just three months away and John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are the two key contenders.



Google Trends provides access to a largely unfiltered sample of actual search requests made to Google. GhanaWeb was provided with data covering the best part of 2020.



In order of most searched betting sites in Ghana for 2020, Betway leads the pack at number 2 on Google Trends, followed by betpawa (at number 4). The rest are Sportybet at number 9 and Soccerbet at number 13 on general searches on Google for 2020.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb has for four years in a row maintained a top spot as Ghana’s most searched term on Google.



According to Google Trends, the news portal has come up top as the most popular top search queries in Google Search across the country from the year 2017 to 2020.



Prior to this feat, GhanaWeb placed second as the most searched term in Google Search in 2016 with social media giant, Facebook, leading the search queries for that period.





