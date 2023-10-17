Akufo-Addo, Mahama and Volta Region trend after political comments at Mepe

General News of Tuesday, 17 October 2023

The evening of Monday, October 16, 2023, was chaotic as Ghanaians heard the most ‘uncalled’ comment ever made in a situation that needed comforting.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who visited Akosombo and its environs some five days after the residents of the enclave suffered huge losses through floods due to a spillage of the Akosombo Dam by the Volta River Authority (VRA).



The president in a bid to console the flood victims for their losses, stated “I came here because Ghanaians are having difficulties and suffering. And it is my responsibility to try and help.



“Because if it is the question of counting who votes for me and who doesn’t vote for me? I shouldn’t be here because you don’t vote for me. But that is not my concern. And in any event, one day you would vote for me and my party,” he said.



This statement from the president has infuriated a number of Ghanaians who believe the analysis of who votes for him and who doesn’t shouldn’t have been mentioned in this situation.



This has further pushed the Volta Region into the spotlight on X (formerly known as Twitter).



Some Ghanaians who tweeted about the Volta Region shared that President Akufo-Aaddo does not respect the people of the region.



Others also added that if the President thinks he shouldn’t be in the region, then he shouldn’t expect taxes from the inhabitants of the region.



In the same trends on the X app is former President John Dramani Mahama. The teeming supporters of the current flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are campaigning for him massively to become the next president of the country.



According to the former president’s promoters, he is the only one who can free Ghanaians from the current state of uncertainty.



