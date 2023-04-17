Akufo-Addo, Mahama, Kufuor attend Anthony Osei Akoto's funeral service

General News of Monday, 17 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led a government delegation to the funeral of former Old Tafo Member of Parliament (MP) Anthony Osei Akoto on Saturday, 15 April 2023.



Two other former presidents, John Agyekum Kufuor and John Dramani Mahama were also in attendance along with a strong delegation from Parliament.



The burial service took place at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Accra, followed by the burial.



A number of former members of parliament and government were also present in photos sighted by GhanaWeb.



The former minister of state in charge of monitoring and evaluation passed away on Monday, 20 March 2023.



His passing was announced on the Facebook page of the parliament of Ghana.



He was 69 years old.



He left behind three children.



Mr Osei was in the cabinet of former President John Agyekum Kufuor as Minister of State for Finance and Economic Planning.



He became a member of the Management Board of Merchant Bank (Ghana) Ltd in March 2002.



Prior, he served as an Associate Professor at Dollard University (USA) and as a Research Assistant at the Center for Policy Analysis (Ghana).



In May 2017, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo named Anthony Akoto Osei as part of 19 ministers to form his cabinet.



