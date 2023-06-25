Akufo-Addo, Judicial Service to name journalist to the Bench

General News of Sunday, 25 June 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Judicial Service of Ghana is set to name a journalist and lawyer affiliated to one of the top Radio and TV Stations in Accra to the bench as a judge, MyNewsGh.com has learnt.



The said journalist is a prominent voice on radio and was called to the Bar while working as a journalist with the Accra-based radio and TV station after taking break in-between.



Sources say the journalist will be named to the High Court Bench which suggest the said journalist has at least 10 years’ standing as a lawyer at the bar.



Per the law, “a person shall not be qualified for appointment as a Justice of the High Court unless he is a person of high moral character and proven integrity and is of at least ten years’ standing as a lawyer.”



This information comes after President Akufo-Addo last named 21 people to the High Court in February this year, comprising 12 men and 9 women.



Akufo-Addo administered the Oath of Allegiance, Judicial Oath and Oath of Secrecy to them at the Jubilee House in Accra.



During the event, the President admonished the judges to be upright, professional and impartial.



He also described as unacceptable “the situation where Judges proffered judgments on the basis of decisions from lower courts and cite them as law and even less so when Judges cite no authority at all for their rulings and give order without reasons”.



List of Newly Sworn-In Justices of the High Court



His Lordship Justice Kwame Polley His Lordship William Appiah Twumasi His Lordship Baah Forson Agyapong



Her Ladyship Marian Affoh His Lordship Nana Brew Her Ladyship Abena Amponsah Buansi Her Ladyship Ellen Lordina Serwaa Mireku Her Ladyship Priscilla Dapaah Mireku His Lordship Alexander Oworae Her Ladyship Joyce Boahen His Lordship Edward Twum Her Ladyship Gwendolyn Millicent Owusu Her Ladyship Rosemary Baah Tosu His Lordship Frederick Kwabena Twumasi Her Ladyship Adelaide Abui Keddey His Lordship Karry Acheampong Opoku His Lordship Kenneth Edem Kudjordjie His Lordship John Mark Nuku Alifo His Lordship Kwesi Adjenim Boateng His Lordship George Aikins Ampiah Bonney Her Ladyship Marie Louise Simmons



