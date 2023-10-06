Akufo-Addo, EC are preparing for a dirty fight in election 2024 - Prof. Joshua Alabi

General News of Friday, 6 October 2023

The former National Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Joshua Alabi, has raised concerns about the upcoming 2024 elections, suggesting that President Nana Akufo-Addo and the Electoral Commission (EC) are preparing for a contentious battle to retain power.



According to him, the posture of both the president and the EC suggests that they are going to play dirty in the elections.



Professor Alabi, a seasoned politician and academician, also called upon the youth to take an active role in shaping the future of Ghana, emphasising their potential to bring about meaningful change.



“At the same time, the president’s actions, pronouncements, and excuses coupled with the posture of the electoral commissioner suggest that they are not prepared to give up power easily. They are prepared for a very dirty fight.



“This, therefore, marks the beginning of a powerful journey followed by passion and energy for our youth, the force that has the potential to reshape the very fabric of our party and the nation as a whole. Comrades, you are not merely the future; you are the driving force of the present.”



Prof. Alabi also addressed the current economic challenges facing Ghana and the role of political leadership in addressing them.



He referenced President Akufo-Addo's statements about the government's inability to solve the economic problems it had allegedly created.



To him, the statement by the president gives the NDC the green light to capture power come 2024.



“The president has told the whole nation that he and his team are not capable of solving the economic mess that they have created and if his favourite candidate and possibly their flagbearer is a member of his team, then the signal is that Ghanaians must wait for the NDC.



“Bawumia is going to be the flagbearer and Bawumia is a member of his team, so what he is telling us is that wait for the NDC,” he added.



