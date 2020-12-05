Regional News of Saturday, 5 December 2020

Source: Emmanuel Jewel Peprah Mensah, Contributor

Akufo-Addo Commissions a 100-bed specialised Prof. Quarm Hospital in Manso Nsiana

The hospital construction commenced in 2014 and was completed this year

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akudo-Addo, on Tuesday, 1st December, 2020, commissioned the 100-bed specialised Prof. Quarm hospital facility at Manso Nsiana, in the Amansie West District in the Ashanti Region.



The President, who was on a 3-day tour in the Ashanti Region, was joined by the CEO of Prof. Quarm Hospital, Hon. Joseph Albert Quarm, who is also the CEO of Prof. Quarm Publications Ltd., the Chief of the area, the clergy and other dignitaries for the memorable occasion.



The hospital, a self-help project was embarked on in 2014 and completed in 2020 through the instrumentality of Joseph Albert Quarm (popularly known as Prof. Quarm) as a private businessman and philanthropist before becoming the Member of Parliament of the Manso Nkwanta Constituency in 2017; as his personal contribution to his hometown, Nsiana, as a means to increase the accessibility of healthcare services and responsiveness of the system, and, potentially, to reduce burden and costs of the people many of whom are subsistence farmers who survive on meagre incomes.



Currently, the closest health facility to the community is the 40km distance St. Martin’s Catholic Hospital situated at Agroyesum.



The GHC4 million specialised hospital is expected to provide a ‘protected place’ for patients who are not yet sufficiently stable to be cared for in their own homes.



The state-of-the-art hospital facility will serve about 20,000 people in the area. According to Hon. Quarm, although he single-handedly build the hospital with his efforts and resources, making profit out of it is not his motive. He has therefore decided to handover the hospital to the Ghana Baptist Convention to manage the ultramodern hospital facility.



The hospital is fitted with an administration department, consulting rooms, outpatient and emergency department, obstetrics and gynecology, surgery including an intensive care unit, physiotherapy unit, pharmacy, diagnostic services including X-ray laboratory and ultrasound, laundry, hospital stores, maintenance workshops and power station.



Additionally, Hon. Quarm has decided to temporarily offer his magnificent 10-room private storey building close to the hospital as accommodation for doctors pending the construction of a permanent residential accommodation for the doctors.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.