Akufo-Addo, Bawumia, others react to John Kumah's passing

The death of the Deputy Minister of Finance and MP for Ejisu, Dr. John Kumah, has sent shockwaves across the nation as many prominent personalities, particularly within the NPP, have expressed their grief and condolences.



Dr. Kumah, who was 45 years old, reportedly passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2024, after battling a short illness.



He is survived by his wife and six children.



Among the first to react to the sad news were President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Majority Chief Whip in Parliament, Frank Annor Dompreh.



President Akufo-Addo who shared his tribute on his Facebook wall described the deputy finance minister as a man with an unwavering dedication to service.



“I knew him very well both in my days as Leader of the Opposition and as President of the Republic, and his warmth, humility, and genuine concern for others endeared him to me and to all who crossed his path. His unwavering dedication to service, his tireless commitment to the betterment of our nation, and his profound passion for uplifting the lives of the people of Ejisu and Ghana were evident to all who had the privilege of knowing him," part of his message read.



“He was a stalwart of the New Patriotic Party in the Ejisu constituency, which he served with great enthusiasm and devotion as a Member of Parliament. He was the first Chief Executive Officer of the new entity I set up in my first term, the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP),” the president stated.



Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, also paid his last respects in a post on X sighted by GhanaWeb.



In the post, the vice president also described John Kumah as a brilliant, committed member of the NPP administration.



“A truly committed member of our administration and party who dedicated his all to the success of our endeavours. Rest well, John,” the vice president’s post stated.



The Majority Chief Whip in Parliament, Frank Annor Dompreh, in a post on X said, “Rest well, bro… I am devastated.”



Below is the full statement from President Akufo-Addo



I am deeply saddened by the tragic news of the sudden death of the Deputy Minister for Finance and Member of Parliament for Ejisu, Hon. John Ampontuah Kumah, whose untimely passing has left us all bereft of a bright, energetic light in our midst.



I knew him very well both in my days as Leader of the Opposition and as President of the Republic, and his warmth, humility, and genuine concern for others endeared him to me and to all who crossed his path. His unwavering dedication to service, his tireless commitment to the betterment of our nation, and his profound passion for uplifting the lives of the people of Ejisu and Ghana were evident to all who had the privilege of knowing him. He was a stalwart of the New Patriotic Party in the Ejisu constituency, which he served with great enthusiasm and devotion as a Member of Parliament.



He was the first Chief Executive Officer of the new entity I set up in my first term, the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP). He distinguished himself in that office, and, therefore, merited his promotion to the office of Deputy Minister for Finance, where he brought not only expertise and skill but also a deep sense of compassion and empathy to his role. His efforts were instrumental in advancing the government’s economic agenda, and ensuring that the fruits of our progress were equitably shared among all segments of society. He was a Ghanaian patriot par excellence.



To his wife, children, family, and the New Patriotic Party in the Ejisu constituency and across the nation, I offer my deepest condolences on their great loss.



May God bless him, and allow his soul to rest in perfect peace in His Bosom until the Last Day of the Resurrection, when we shall all meet again.



