Akufo-Addo, Bawumia, others attend one-week celebration of late Akoto Ampaw

General News of Sunday, 5 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In a solemn one-week celebration held for the late legal luminary, Akoto Ampaw, several dignitaries came together to pay their respects to him.



The event, which took place at his residence at North Kaneshie in Accra on Sunday, November 5,2023, was attended by prominent figures from the legal, political, and social spheres.



Among the dignitaries present were President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Bamumia, Alan Kyerematen and others, who expressed their condolences and shared fond memories of the renowned lawyer.



The atmosphere was filled with a mix of grief and admiration as the people present took turns to sign the book of condolence for the late lawyer.



Others also eulogized the late lawyer's remarkable contributions to the legal profession and his unwavering commitment to justice.



The date for late Akoto Ampaw's funeral will take place from December 15 to 17, 2023.



