Akufo-Addo, Bawumia must call ‘recalcitrant’ Accountant General to order – Political Analyst

Politics of Sunday, 31 December 2023

Source: angelfmonlinegh.com

Political Analyst, Dr Jonathan Asante Okyere, has entreated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to bring to order the Accountant General, Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem, for his apparent disregard to the Constitution of the country.



Asante Okyere said Mr Kwaning-Bosompem’s continuous stay in office despite declaring, picking and submitting his nomination forms to contest the January 27 parliamentary primaries in the Akyem Swedru Constituency in the Eastern Region, frawns on the Constitution and the Code of Conduct governing the Civil Service in Ghana.



His comments come on the heels of confirmation by the Akyem Swedru Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Prof. Dominic Fobih to the effect that, “Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem is one of three persons contesting in the primaries in the area on the ticket of the governing party.



Ghana’s Controller and Accountant-General, Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem

“He is one of three aspirants which also include the incumbent MP and I was the one who took their nomination forms to the party’s Regional office in Koforidua,” Prof Fobih told Angel News on Friday, December 29, 2023.



Asked if he is not aware the constitution frawns on the actions of Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem who is currently the Controller and Accountant General, Prof Fobih said, it is not within his power as Constituency Chairman, to determine that.



“The courts are there to do that determination so if anyone feels the aspirant has breached the laws of the country, he or she can seek redress at the courts,’ the chairman told Angel FM News Anchor, Nana Boi Piesie Kyenkyenhene.



The Supreme Court ruled on July 16, 2016, that “a member of the Civil Service/Local Government Service, does not have the right to remain a member of the Civil Service or Local Government Service after being sworn in as a member of a District Assembly.



It is therefore the worry of many, that Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem continue ls to hold himself in office as the Controller and Accountant General while he is actively campaigning to be elected to represent the New Patriotic Party in the 2024 polls.