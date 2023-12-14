Akufo-Addo, Bawumia have failed: I'm the man to set Ghana right again - Mahama

General News of Thursday, 14 December 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Every sector in the country is "under distress", former President John Mahama has said.



Speaking to the chief and people of Sefwi Wiawso in the Western North region, during his Building Ghana tour, Mr Mahama said there was, therefore, the need for the National Democratic Congress to return to power to get the country back on track.



"I have said before that the development of a nation is like a baton race but unfortunately, the baton I handed over to Akufo-Addo and Dr Bawumia fell along the way.



"So, we [NDC] have to come back, pick the baton and continue the race", Mr Mahama noted.



In his view, Ghana needs an experienced pair of hands at this time, to turn things around.



"It is time for someone with experience, someone who has done the work before, it is time for the real men in Ghana to return and pick up the baton and continue the race and that is why the NDC has selected me to return and continue the good works we started.”