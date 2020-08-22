General News of Saturday, 22 August 2020

Akufo-Addo, Bawumia have done magic, there’s no alternative - Kufuor

Former President, John Agyekum Kufuor

Former president John Agyekum Kufuor has said the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-led government has transformed the formerly ailing Ghanaian economy into one which is world acclaimed and healthy.



According to the former leader who served the country from 2000-2008 on the ticket of the NPP, his successors have performed nothing short of outstanding and worthy of approval.



In a virtual address at the NPP’s manifesto launch in Cape Coast, August 22, 2020, John Agyekum Kufuor said the evidence of the magic done with the Ghanaian economy can be seen and felt by the ordinary Ghanaian people.



He believes the Akufo-Addo-led government does not in this period have any competition in terms of their performance so far.



“Within this period there is no alternative to the NPP government that has discharged its work so well…over the past three and half years they have done wonders Akufo-Addo and Bawumia over the last three years have done wonders, see how they have managed the COVID challenge, it has become world acclaimed, see how planting for food and jobs is performing, see how One District One Factory is performing…” he remarked.



Mr. Kufuor while rallying support for the NPP government continued “We can’t stop recounting the very professional and competent performance of this government…It’s in the interest of the nation to continue this…Ghanaians are recovering from the near slump experienced over three years ago…”



The NPP is launching its manifesto for the 2020 general election at the University of Cape Coast.





