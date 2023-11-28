Akufo-Addo-Bawumia govt building schools in NPP strongholds - Clement Apaak alleges

Politics of Tuesday, 28 November 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Akufo-Addo and Bawumia administrations have been accused of politicising Ghana’s education.



Dr. Clement Apaak, the deputy ranking member of Parliament’s Education Committee, has accused Akufo-Addo Bawumia of alleging that the only communities benefiting from STEM schools are those in New Patriotic Party (NPP) strongholds.



During the debate on the 2024 budget in Parliament, the Builsa South legislator cautioned the administration that the NPP would not be in power indefinitely.



Dr. Apaak believes that impartial Ghanaians will agree with him that the location of these STEM schools is politically influenced.



This, he noted, is not conducive to national progress.



He believes that the government should not create STEM schools in places that are politically advantageous to it, but rather construct them throughout the country.



“Anyone who has observed what is going on with regard to the location of the STEM schools across this country will come to the safe conclusion. Objective Ghanaians will come to the conclusion that the selection of the location of these STEM schools is politically influenced and that is not good for national development.



“Let the schools go to every part of the country. Don’t locate the schools in only areas that are of political benefit to you. You are in power today and in 2025 you will be out of power,” Dr. Apaak cautioned.



Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has announced the construction of 10 STEM schools in the country.

So far, seven of the schools are open.



They are the Awaso STEM School in the Western Region, the Abomosu STEM School in the Eastern Region, the Bosomtwe Girls STEM School and the Bosomtwe STEM School in the Ashanti Region, and the Koase Sec/Tech in the Ahafo Region.



In addition, the Greater Accra Region has the Accra High School, which only offers engineering, and the North East Region has the Kpesemkpe STEM School.