Akufo Addo-Bawumia government shouldn't have participated in COP28 - Dr Clement Apaak

Dr. Clement Apaak, the Member of Parliament for Builsa South, has expressed the view that the Akufo Addo/Bawumia NPP government should not have been allowed to participate in COP28.



He contends that under the Akufo-Addo government, forest reserves have witnessed unprecedented destruction, and water bodies have suffered severe pollution.



Dr. Apaak alleges that ruling party officials are direct beneficiaries of illegal mining which is the primary activity causing the degradation of the natural environment, particularly forests and rivers.



In a post on X, he stated, “COP28 - Our forest reserves have seen the worst destruction, and our water bodies the worst pollution, under the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP gov't. That NPP gov't and ruling party officials are beneficiaries of illegal mining, the main cause of the destruction of our natural environment; forests and rivers, is an open secret. Killing our rivers and decimating our forests via illegal mining is contributing to worsening climatic conditions. The Akufo Addo/Bawumia NPP gov't by its actions and inactions is pro-climate change, and ought not to have been allowed to participate in COP28.”



Ghana registered 618 delegates for the 28th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28) in Dubai, representing an increase in its delegation size compared to the previous year.



