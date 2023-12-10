Akuapem chiefs root for Sammi Awuku

General News of Sunday, 10 December 2023

Some of the prominent Chiefs of the Akuapem Traditional Council in the Eastern Region have thrown their support behind the Aspiring Member of Parliament on the ticket of ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, for Akuapem North, Sammi Awuku, by asking the constituents to vote for him come December 2024.



According to the chiefs, Sammi Awuku, who hasn't yet become a Member of Parliament for the area have started undertaking massive projects across the constituency, therefore he deserves to lead the constituency to do more, especially by developing the deprived communities.



Sammi Awuku, the Managing Director of the National Lotteries Authority (NLA), last week, was acclaimed to be the Parliamentary candidate of NPP for the 2024 general election.



Even before he was acclaimed, the NLA boss had started undertaking a series of projects in the constituency which the chiefs are amazed and have declared their support for him.



On Friday, Mr. Sammi Awuku commissioned an ultramodern basketball and volleyball court for the Okuapeman School in Akropong.



This follows the promise Mr Sammi Awuku made during the 25th Anniversary Celebration of the Mamfe Chief, Osabarima Ansah Sasraku III early this year where the Chief made a passionate appeal to Mr Awuku, to help construct a multipurpose basketball and volleyball facility for the Okuapeman school.



At the commissioning ceremony, the Chief of Mamfe and also the Kyidomhene of the Akuapem Traditional Council, Osabarima Ansah Sasraku III, and Old Boy and Board Chair of the Okuapeman School hailed Sammi Awuku and openly declared his support for him.



The chief urged the constituents to vote for him to develop the constituency, adding that Sammi has indeed surprised them by undertaking massive projects across the constituency.



Earlier before the commissioning of the Volleyball and Basketball court, Sammi Awuku stormed LartehI to cut sod for two separate 16-seater toilets for two different communities.



At that sod-cutting ceremony, the sub-chiefs of the communities also fully endorsed him by urging the residents to vote for him since he had shown commitment to doing the job when given the nob.



Addressing the chiefs at Okuapeman School, Sammi Awuku asserted that he was happy to help Okuapeman Senior High School with the state-of-the-art multipurpose volleyball and basketball courts for the school.



According to him, " I started on a small pace and solicited help from friends who came through with great assistance. Today I’m proud to say that what we have here is an international standard. The basketball court, Volleyball court and handball court are all international standards. I’m happy I fulfilled my promise”.



He added, "I look forward to building more facilities like this for the various Senior High Schools in Akuapem block in the next four years so that there won’t be much pressure on Okuapeman School”.



The Managing Director of the National Lotteries Authority speaking on the Sanitation issue explained that the Larteh chief, Nana Asiedu told him one of the challenges his people are facing is the lack of toilet facilities.



He explained that " I had already started building a 20 toilet seater facility but they needed an additional one for two different communities. So I cut sod for two separate 16-seater toilets for two different communities in Larteh. In addition to the 20 seater facility which will be completed in January 2024".



"Looking at what I’m doing for the people of Akuapem North, I strongly believe I will get more votes for Dr Bawumia and the NPP. I won’t relent until we get the maximum votes" Mr Awuku added.







However, Mr Awuku used the medium to seek unity between the Chiefs so Akropong could develop in freedom.



“I would like to humbly plead with Nananom to come together so we can develop in freedom. Where there’s peace, there’s development. So I will need them, so we can develop Akuapeman, I will be an MP for all. I also need the support of the religious leaders as well to make Akuapem great”. He added.



In attendance at the Commission also included the MCE for the area Hon. Barima Asiedu Larbi, and the Chiefs of Obosomase, Abotakyi, Dodowa, Apirede, and Adumasah respectively.



The rest were; the Headmaster of the school Rev. Afari, the President of the 82 Old Students Association, the constituency Chairman of the ruling NPP and his executives as well as the students of the Okuapeman school.







