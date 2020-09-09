Politics of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Source: GNA

Akuapem South MP urges Ghanaians to renew President Akufo-Addo’s mandate

Amoah Osei Bonsu, MP for Akuapem South

Mr Amoah Osei Bonsu, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Akuapem South, has urged Ghanaians to renew the mandate of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the December 7, 2020, general elections for good development policies.



He said the Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration achievements in the last three-and-a-half-years have brought relief to the citizenry unlike the eight years of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government of former President John Mahama.



He said President Akufo-Addo introduced programmes including the Free Senior High School, One District One Factory, Planting for Food and Jobs and Community Police Assistants, among others which were enhancing the lives of the people.



Mr Bonsu gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after he had inaugurated his 21-member campaign team at Otiakrom-Kwadwokrom near Aburi in the Akuapem South District of the Eastern Region.



He asked the members of the campaign team to be humble as they carry out their house-to-house visits to sell the good message of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to the people so they could win their votes for the party to retain power.



“Please let the people know the numerous projects the NPP Government had executed in the communities and the ongoing ones for them to understand and make an informed choice come December 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections,” the MP said.



He reminded parents and guardians of the huge benefit of the Free SHS introduced by the government, but for which some students of poor families could not have access to secondary education in the country.



Mr William Ahwireng, the Akuapem South NPP Constituency Chairman, entreated the members of the campaign team to propagate the true message of what the party has done in terms of development to the people to would encourage them to vote for the NPP.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.