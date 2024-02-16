Akuapem South MCE refutes allegation of railway track theft as he exposes accusers

Regional News of Friday, 16 February 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Municipal Chief Executive for Akuapem South, Mr. Frank Aidoo, has vehemently denied accusations of involvement in the theft of railway tracks within the municipality.



Angry residents of the Pakro community recently intercepted a truck carrying stolen railway tracks and offloaded them in the middle of the community.



This action was taken following a meeting between the MCE and the community who called for their vigilance to help address the issue of railway track theft.



Subsequently, Mr. Frank Aidoo wrote a letter dated January 15, 2024, to the Ministry of Railway Development, urging urgent action to halt the looting of railway tracks.



He also notified the Eastern Regional Minister, local police, and Eastern Regional Police Command to investigate and apprehend the perpetrators.



These actions directly contradict recent publications that falsely accused the MCE of involvement in cutting and selling railway metals to scrap dealers.



Mr Frank Aidoo clarified that these allegations were unfounded and were intended to besmirch his reputation, particularly ahead of the upcoming parliamentary primary in Akuapem South, which he is contesting.



Railway track theft remains a nationwide concern, with various regions, including parts of the Eastern Region, witnessing an increase in such incidents.



Despite this, the Railways Authority has been criticized for its lack of decisive action against perpetrators.



The efforts of the Akuapem South Assembly to address this issue underscore their commitment to ensuring the safety and integrity of railway infrastructure within the municipality.



