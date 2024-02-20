Akuapem South MCE cleared to contest NPP primaries after OB Amoah stepped down from race

Politics of Tuesday, 20 February 2024

The National Executives Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has cleared the Municipal Chief Executive for Akuapem South, Frank Aidoo, to contest the party's parliamentary primaries.



The General Secretary of NPP, Justin Frimpong Kodua, announced this during a press conference on Monday with the National campaign committees of the party.



“For Akuapem South National Executives committee clothe with the power governing parliamentary primaries of our party has cleared the Municipal Chief Executive to contest in Akuapem South so he has been added to the list of contestants,” he said.



NPP officially declared the postponement of the Akuapem South parliamentary primaries in a statement on Thursday, January 25, 2024, influenced by petitions and recommendations from both constituency and regional executive committees.



The decision aimed to facilitate comprehensive consultation and address concerns arising from the withdrawal of Osei Bonsu Amoah, the Member of Parliament for Akuapem South Constituency.



Osei Bonsu Amoah cited personal and national interests in his withdrawal, and in a letter to the NPP, he emphasized adherence to Public Elections Regulations 2016, C.I.94.



Earlier reports had suggested that OB Amoah filed the nomination ostensibly to ensure the disqualification of Frank Aidoo who filed with the condition that if Amoah steps down, he should be included in the contest.



OB Amoah, however, refuted claims of the possibility of stepping down to support his former aide, Eric Yeboah Apeadu in the contest but did not live up to his integrity by stepping down a few days after the vetting.



Party delegates and some traditional rulers relentlessly advocated for the inclusion of the disqualified MCE in the contest, emphasizing the desire for a comprehensive and inclusive decision-making process.



The decision by the National Executive Committee of the NPP means Frank Aidoo will join Eric Apeadu Yeboah, Kwame Ofori Gyawu, and Samuel Annor Mensah to contest the primaries which the date is yet to be announced.