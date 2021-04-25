Akuapem Poloo to start Stop Nudity campaign

General News of Sunday, 25 April 2021

After she was granted bail by a High Court in Accra pending an appeal, Rosemond Alade Brown, aka Akuapem Poloo, has disclosed her intentions to embark on a stop nudity campaign online.



Speaking to the media in Accra, on Saturday, April 24, 2021, Akuapem Poloo expressed regret about her actions that led to her incarceration and she pledged to use her campaign to advise others to sanitize the internet.



“I want to say this to my colleagues and the young ones coming up that it is not a good act [to post nude pictures on social media]. I didn’t know and I did it and this is what I got myself into, especially the nudity… put a stop to it," Akuapem Poloo said.



“Nudity is not good at all. In Ghana we have our norms and our culture, my colleagues should understand and put a stop to it,” Akuapem Poloo stated.



She used the opportunity to thank the nation for the support she has received so far.



“God bless everyone for the support. I didn’t know that taking pictures with my son in that manner could send me to jail or put me in big trouble.



I didn’t know it was not a good thing. Whatever it is, forgive me and have mercy on me. I didn’t do that intentionally. I’m your kid sister, I’m your child, I’m your daughter. Please forgive me,” Akuapem Poloo said.



