Akuapem Poloo saga: There is no sentence to community service in Ghana – Samson Anyenini

General News of Sunday, 18 April 2021

Lawyer Samson Lardy Anyenini, has opined that the laws of Ghana do not allow a convict to be sentenced to community service.



Many celebrities after actress Akuapem Poloo was jailed 90 days by an Accra Circuit were screaming on their social media pages that the sentencing by the Court presided over by Her Honour Mrs. Christiana Cann, was too harsh for the offence she had been charged with.



But explaining the nature of sentence on News file monitored by GhanaWeb, Lawyer Anyenini stated, “Those of you preaching a wiser sentence would have been to put her to some work and public advocacy, there is no such thing as sentence to community service in Ghana.”



He schooled the celebrities that, if they must continue their campaign for freedom, “now is the time because a judge has no such powers to free a convict. The President wields the prerogative power of mercy to grant a pardon or reduce her sentence.”



Akuapem Poloo has been jailed 90 days or three months by an Accra Circuit Court.



She was on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, convicted on her own plea by the court after pleading guilty to three charges.



She was charged with the publication of nude pictures with her seven-year-old son. She changed her not guilty plea to guilty before being convicted.



She was sentenced to 90 days on each count but the court said, the sentence must run concurrently.