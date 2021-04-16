Akuapem Poloo’s lawyer appeals 90-day jail term

General News of Friday, 16 April 2021

Andy Vortia, counsel for actress Rosemond Brown known in the showbiz circles as Akuapem Poloo has filed an appeal at the Accra Circuit Court over the ninety-day jail term handed her client by the same court.



The court presided by Mrs Christiana on Friday, April 16, 2021, sentenced the actress to ninety days in prison for a naked picture she posted in June last year.



Poloo was found guilty on three counts of misdemeanour, domestic violence, and publication of obscene material.



Prior to the court’s sitting on Friday, there had been pleas for a pardon but the court condemned her to three months in prison.



In her verdict, judge Christiana Cann said she made a number of considerations before arriving at the decision.



The considerations include the fact that Poloo is a first-timer, pleaded guilty, and conducted herself well in the period of the trial.



The judge also said that the sentencing is to deter others from engaging in such acts and told Poloo to use the period to reform.



His lawyer however believes that the ninety-day jail term is harsh and has filed an instant appeal at the court.



Lawyer Vortia in a chat with the media said that he is hopeful that the case the appeal will be held on Monday and a favorable ruling will be secured.



Background



On June 30, 2020, the actress posted a naked photo of herself and her son to mark his seventh birthday.



She received severe backlash from the public over the photo, forcing her to apologise in a video.



But Child Right International Ghana through its director, Bright Appiah filed a complaint at the Ghana Police Service to have her investigated and punished for posting the pictures.



The case was referred to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) and subsequently to court.



In court, Poloo initially pleaded not guilty but was changed her plea to guilty which earned her a conviction.