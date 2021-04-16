Akuapem Poloo ought to change her guilty plea so the state can prove charges against her – Kwaku Azar

General News of Friday, 16 April 2021

Source: My News GH

Respected lawyer and professor, Stephen Kwaku Asare, known widely as Kwaku Azar, has said that Rosemond Alade Brown( Akuapem Poloo) ought to change her guilty plea to not guilty so that prosecutors can prove their case against her.



He noted that changing her guilty plea would put the burden on the prosecutors to prove that she indeed committed the offenses against her and test the constitutionality of the charges that had been preferred against her.



Akuapem Poloo after publishing a nude picture of herself and her seven-year-old son was arrested and charged. She pleaded guilty to all three charges: the publication of obscene materials, engaging in domestic violence, namely conduct that in any way undermines another person’s privacy or integrity and engaging in domestic violence that in any way detracts or is likely to detract from another person’s dignity and worth as a human being. The young socialite is due for sentencing today April 16, 2021, after a pregnancy test.



In the opinion of Kwaku Azar, she should not have pleaded guilty so that the state could prove its case: “Akuapem Poloo should go to trial. She must recant her guilty plea and put the prosecutors to their burden, including testing the constitutionality of some of the charges she faces,” he wrote on social media.



Meanwhile, there is online agitation for Akuapem Poloo not to be given a custodial sentence so that she can continue to cater for her seven-year-old son as a single mother.



Many celebrities have pleaded with the state to be lenient and not commit her to jail given her circumstances and her show of remorse.







