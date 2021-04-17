Akuapem Poloo not an Akwapim - Chief

General News of Saturday, 17 April 2021

Source: 3 News

The Apesemakahene of Mampong Akwapim, Nana Yirenkyi I, says Ghanaians should not associate jailed celebrity Akuapem Poloo with Akwapims because she is not one.



Nana Yirenkyi I says she should be regarded as a Ghanaian, for starters, since she doesn’t even know the Akuapem town she comes from.



Speaking on Simply Showbiz on TV3 on Saturday, April 17, the Mampong Akwapim Apesemakahene told how he met Rosemond Alade Brown once in the heat of the controversy “and she didn’t prove to me that this is the town that I am from”.



“She told me she would come back again but here we are. So for me I can say that we should understand that she is a Ghanaian. She is our sister and when our own Ghanaian sister is going through trouble we should feel the pain.

“[But] we should remove the ‘Akuapem’ name from her name because for me to tag that Akuapem people are happy or not [is neither here nor there].”



His comments come a day after the socialite was handed a 90-day prison sentence by an Accra Circuit Court presided over by judge Christiana Cann for pleading guilty to three counts of publication of obscene material, engaging in domestic violence that undermines another person’s privacy or integrity and engaging in domestic violence that detracts or is likely to detract from another person’s dignity and worth as a human being.



The court proceedings were initiated by the Executive Director of Child Rights International, Bright Appiah, after Akuapem Poloo posted a nude picture of her squatting in front of her seven-year-old son on his birthday in June, 2020.