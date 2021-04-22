Akuapem Poloo lands in Nsawam Prison despite bail

General News of Thursday, 22 April 2021

Source: 3 News

According to Ghana Prison Service, Akuapem Poloo has been handed over to them and she is currently in the Nsawam Female Prison.



Akuapem Poloo was sentenced to 90-day imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court for the publication of a nude picture with her seven-year-old son in June 2020.



But on Wednesday, April 21, an Accra High Court granted her bail at GH¢80,000 with two sureties, pending an appeal by her lawyer Andy Vortia.



On Thursday, Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Prisons Service ASP Samuel Kofi Opoku, in an interview with Christian Agyei Frimpong, host of Onua FM’s entertainment talk show Anigye Mmre, confirmed that Akuapem Poloo is currently in their custody at the Nsawam Female Prisons.



According to ASP Samuel Kofi Opoku, Akuapem Poloo was brought to them Thursday.