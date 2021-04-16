Akuapem Poloo jailed 90 days for posting nude picture on social media

General News of Friday, 16 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Actress and socialite, Rosemond Brown popularly known as Akuapem Poloo has been slapped with a ninety-day jail sentence for posting obscene material on social media.



The embattled actress was on Wednesday, April 14 convicted by the Accra Circuit Court over a naked picture she shared on social media on her son's birthday.



Poloo was convicted after pleading guilty to the charges of misdemeanor, domestic violence, and publishing obscene material.



She was remanded into custody to undergo a pregnancy test but it appears the test came out negative hence the ruling.



The judge said that she considered her pleas before handing her the sentence.



Background



On June 30, 2020, the actress posted a naked photo of herself and her son to mark his seventh birthday.



She received severe backlash from the public over the photo, forcing her to apologise in a video.



But Child Right International Ghana through its director, Bright Appiah filed a complaint at the Ghana Police Service to have her investigated and punished for posting the pictures.



The case was referred to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) and subsequently to court.



In court, Poloo initially pleaded not guilty but was changed her plea to guilty which earned her a conviction.



#FreeAkuapemPoloo campaign



Following her conviction, a social media campaign was waged by some celebrities and lay Ghanaians to have her pardoned.



Among the celebrities were Sarkodie, Lydia Forson, Kwaw Kesse, DKB and Martha Ankomah, Delay and Bridget Otoo.



Andy Vortia, Counsel for Akuapem Poloo descended heavily on celebrities championing the hashtag #FreeAkuapemPoloo campaign on social media.



According to him, the comments by some of the celebrities championing the campaign are so harsh that it can go a long way to affect the sentence of Akuapem Poloo if the judge happens to see or read what the celebrities are saying or writing on social media.







