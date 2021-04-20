Akuapem Poloo is a victim of her own circumstances – Inusah Fuseini

General News of Tuesday, 20 April 2021

Source: Peace FM

Ghanaian politician and former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini has said that embattled Ghanaian actress, Akuapem Poloo is a victim of her own circumstances as she is now serving her jail term over nudity charges.



Akuapem Poloo was sentenced to 90 days in jail by an Accra Circuit Court on Friday, April 16 after she pleaded guilty for sharing n*de photo of her with her son on social media.



Sharing his thoughts on this issue, Inusah Fuseini opined that Akuapem Poloo gave up so easily and admitted she was guilty too early and that move by her gave the court the easy task to pronounce judgement on her.



According to the law maker, the mother of one’s admission of guilt gave no room for the true intent behind the act to be probed and she needs to blame herself for all the predicaments and troubles she has incurred on herself.



“I don’t think she meant to corrupt public morals whatsoever. I believe she had a different intention, we call this ‘Mens rea’ in law. The intention must synchronize with the act, to establish a crime. But when you plead guilty, you deprive the court of the ability to probe the intention behind your action.



That is my problem. We have seen many others commit the same offence but have not gone through what she’s been taken through. She has been a victim of her own circumstances.”



Inusah Fuseini also chided Akuapem Poloo for sharing such explicit material on social media without proper discretion. He believes the social media personality shot herself in the foot with her actions.



“If her intention was genuinely to teach her son some principles of life such as not chasing after worldly treasures because you will die empty-handed, that would have been fine. Naked we came, naked we shall go. If this truly was her intention she would not have published it.



Many of such things happen in people’s bedrooms but because they are not published, no one has a problem with it. It doesn’t affect anyone’s morals. I don’t know why she will go ahead to publish such a thing. Maybe because she is a celebrity, she thought that everything of hers must be on social media platforms.”