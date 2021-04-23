Akuapem Poloo finally leaves Nsawam Prison after meeting jail conditions

General News of Friday, 23 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Actress and social media personality Rosemond Brown known popularly as Akuapem Poloo has finally left the Nsawam prison, CitiNewsroom reports.



Akuapem Poloo was granted bail on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, by an Accra Hight Court. She was however kept in custody after failing to satisfy the bail conditions on both Wednesday and Thursday.



She has been set free after completing the process and is currently on her way home, the report states.



Parts of the bail conditions compel Poloo to report to the case investigator every two weeks and to deposit her passport with the registrar of the court.



Poloo it will be recalled was handed a ninety-day sentence by an Accra Circuit Court for publishing a naked photo of herself and her son.



She was found guilty on charges of misdemeanor, domestic violence, and publication of obscene material.



Her lawyer appealed the sentence and was granted bail on Tuesday.



