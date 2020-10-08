Politics of Thursday, 8 October 2020

Akua Donkor still bitter over 2016 election disqualification

Leader of the Ghana Freedom Party, Madam Akua Donkor

After being disqualified from the presidential race in 2016 by the Charlotte Osei-led Electoral Commission (EC), it appears Akua Donkor, leader of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) is yet to come to terms with the decision.



The female politician who minces no words at all in attacking the former Chairperson of the EC also found ways to drag former President John Dramani Mahama in her rants.



Akua Donkor in several media encounters after the conduct of Election 2016, alleged that former President John Dramani Mahama connived with Charlotte Osei to get her disqualified.



Though the former management of EC gave reasons that various forms of “infractions regarding the processing of their nomination forms” led to her disqualification, Akua Donkor’s message has never changed.



However, many Ghanaians believed her story will be different this year as she is putting in another bid to compete in the presidential race come December 7.



While filing her nominations, Thursday, October 8, 2020, she still managed to lay bare her resentment toward Charlotte Osei and John Dramani Mahama.



She told journalists that; “In 2012, I didn’t know about the paperwork involved in contesting the presidency but in 2016 I had learned everything about it and done due diligence. But Charlotte Osei disqualified me. I later realized that John Mahama had a hand in that.”



Akua Donkor added that “God punished Mahama for me by making him lose his presidency because of what he did to me. That is why anytime I get the opportunity to speak I always say Mahama will never become president again…”





