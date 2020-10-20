Politics of Tuesday, 20 October 2020

Source: 3 News

Akua Donkor’s qualification shocking - Analyst

Madam Akua Donkor, flagbearer of GFDP

A political analyst, Jonathan Asante has described as surprising the qualification of the leader of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFDP) Madam Akua Donkor to contest in this year’s elections as a presidential candidate.



She has been cleared by the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) to contest the December 7 presidential polls.



She was named among 12 aspirants who were cleared by the EC to contest the eighth presidential elections of the Fourth Republic.



Addressing journalists on Monday, October 19, Chair of the EC Jean Adukwei Mensa said despite not having IT issues with her nomination forms, some of her witnesses in Bawku and Asutifi South, for instance, had issues with their proof of documents.



But this was resolved, Mrs Mensa said, and the former Assemblywoman was cleared to be part of the 12 candidates to battle it out for the presidency on Monday, December 7.



Speaking on this development in an interview with Stephon Anti on the Elections 360 on TV3 Tuesday, October 20, Mr Asnate noted that “with a population of 3 0million people the number twelve is quite high.”



He added, “To find Madam Akua Donkor there is quite surprising.”

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.