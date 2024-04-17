Akua Donkor promises to introduce 'morning and afternoon shift' system in education

Politics of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Akua Donkor, the founder and leader of the Ghana Freedom Party, has pledged to revive the Ghana Education Service should she emerge victorious in the 2024 elections.



She asserted that her vision for education reform includes the implementation of morning and afternoon shifts in schools, a system she believes will alleviate burdens on students and enhance accessibility to education.



Speaking in an interview on Akoma FM on April 16, 2024, she revealed that the concept of free Senior High School (SHS) was originally her brainchild, intended for implementation following her prospective victory in the 2016 elections.



However, her disqualification from the race ultimately led to the current President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, under the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), taking the reins and enacting the policy.



“I brought the free SHS, and because I was disqualified in 2016, that is why Nana Addo implemented it... and I will make sure that petrol is refined in Ghana.



“Parents wouldn’t pay any money; you just have to take your children to school. The children are supposed to go to school in the morning, and in the afternoon, then they close for another batch to go in the afternoon and close in the evening.



"I couldn’t go to school, but I saw those who went to school doing the same, some go in the morning, and others in the evening. And at that time nobody was facing difficulties; no student was renting or going to school for long hours like two months or three months,” she said.



Akua Donkor added: “And at that time nobody was facing difficulties; no student was renting or going to school for long hours like two months or three months. So, that is what I am coming to do. And I have planned it very well.”







AM/BB



