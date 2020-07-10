Politics of Friday, 10 July 2020

Akua Donkor picks Adakabre as running mate

Madam Akua Donkor, leader of Ghana Freedom Party and Adakabre Frimpong

Barring any last-minute change of mind, the name of ace radio host, Adakabre Frimpong Manso would be submitted to the Electoral Commission as the running mate of the Ghana Freedom Party for the 2020 general elections.



Leader and founder of the party, Akua Donkor exclusively disclosed on Angel 102.9 FM evening news on Thursday, July 9, 2020 that she has settled on Adakabre as her running mate.



Her disclosure was taken lightly, initially by host Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, but Akua Donkor insisted that she was serious about it and challenged Kofi to call Mr. Adakabre for confirmation on set.



She maintained Adakabre is the chosen one and it remains as such.



The Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) is a registered party recognized by the Electoral Commission of Ghana. The party’s national headquarters is at Kebu in the Akuapem North Municipality of the Eastern region.



Akua Donkor, an unlettered farmer started making headlines in 2012 when she showed up to contest the presidential election. She was disqualified.



She decided to give the presidential slot a second shot in 2016, choosing an equally uneducated lady as her running mate. She was again disqualified together with other presidential candidates.



Though the issue landed in court, others were cleared to contest the 2016 presidential election but she was not successful.



Akua Donkor is gunning to have her face on the presidential ballot paper.



She now claims to have settled on Mr. Adakabre Frimpong Manso who has a law background as she prepares to contest the 2020 elections and form the next government.





