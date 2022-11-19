Akua Donkor outlines major policies she will implement as president

General News of Saturday, 19 November 2022

Presidential hopeful Akua Donkor has outlined the major policies her government will prioritize if she gets the nod to be the President of Ghana.



The foundation and leader of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Akua Donkor, said that the main objective of her government will be to put measures in place to ensure that Ghana's natural resources, particularly, crude oil are not exported in their raw form.



Akua Donkor, who made these remarks in an interview on GTV monitored by GhanaWeb, said that she will ensure that companies that are given rights to Ghana’s resources process them into refined products before they are exported.



She added that she would force companies that are given access to Ghana’s natural resources to construct various infrastructural projects, particularly roads.



“We have rocks and there is bitumen in our crude oil and so there should be no way our roads should be bad. And for all the people who want rights to our resources, I will ensure that we benefit equally from them. I will not let you just give me something small because you are doing me some good.



“Before I give you our land to explore, I will give you some infrastructure projects including roads to complete and if you are not in agreement, you will not get access to our resources. Because if we don’t give you our lands nothing will happen to them because we don’t have to feed them.



“The second thing is that I will not just export our crude oil so that they (foreign countries) will benefit from all its bye products. I will process our crude oil here. So that the youth will also get employment. The arrangement the government made for the exploration of our crude was not good. How can we be suffering if we have crude oil in our country,” she said in the Twi dialect.



