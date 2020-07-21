Politics of Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Akua Donkor could have managed the economy better than Bawumia - LPG Veep

Akua Donkor is the presidential candidate of the Ghana Freedom Party

Running mate of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Madam Margret Brine Sarfo has taken Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to the cleaners describing him as an incompetent economist despite his credentials and praise singing by his party.



Reacting to a question on whether she would be able to match the second gentleman of the land to a debate as a vice presidential candidate of her party, the gender and children’s advocate said the Vice President has failed to use his professional background and experience to help manage the economy.



The fall of the cedi she noted has posed the incompetence of Bawumia and his so-called credentials as touted by the governing NPP.



To her, the failure of Bawumia to stabilise the cedi shows that unlettered Akua Donkor who is the presidential candidate of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), would have done a better job at stabilising the cedi.



“Dr. Bawumia is an economist, he has all the credentials but where is the strength of the cedi? He couldn’t bring it to bear. And so, even Akua Donkor who could not go to school could be a better manager of the economy than Bawumia who has been touted as an economist. So it takes a formidable team to transform a country and not credentials.”



She wants to help champion the course of women, children and ensure they are protected.



The candidate says without a zeal and the will and quality leadership, one cannot govern even with the highest from of qualification.

