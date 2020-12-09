General News of Wednesday, 9 December 2020

Akua Donkor concedes to Akufo-Addo ahead of EC declaration

Flagbearer for the Ghana Freedom Party, Akua Donkor

The presidential candidate of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Akua Donkor has conceded defeat to her opponent of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo even ahead of the final certified results from the Electoral Commission.



The commission, from its gatherings so far, has confirmed results from some 14 regions in the country for the presidential category.



Speaking to GhanaWeb’s Laud Harris Adu Asare at the Accra International Conference Center Wednesday, she indicated her acceptance of the outcome of the elections, considering some certified results so far have put Mr. Akufo-Addo ahead of all others including John Dramani Mahama of the NDC.



“I didn’t get it and I have accepted it, we are waiting for the EC to announce it so that they can celebrate. It was a race, it didn’t end with equal figures so that we can say there will be a runoff, the figures so far are putting the NPP ahead so Mahama and all of us have to accept the results,” she said in Twi.



She was also happy about the fact that she qualified to be on the ballot paper this year after her disqualification in the previous election season.



"It's no mean achievement, I'm happy I was at least able to be on the ballot paper and I'm grateful for the votes I got, little as they were. It's a step at a time, everyone will have their time to shine," she added.



Ghanaians are still expectant that the Electoral Commission will soon announce the final outcome of the election results before the end of the day on Wednesday.



