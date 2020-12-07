Editorial News of Monday, 7 December 2020

Akua Donkor casts vote, predicts one-touch win for herself

Akua Donkor, Presidential candidate of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP)

Leader of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Madam Akua Donkor, has cast her vote at the D/A JHS at Ejuratia.



The polling centre has about 535 eligible voters.



Akua Donkor expressed hope that the election will be as peaceful as it was during the special voting.



She is also expecting to emerge the winner of the 2020 election.



“All I want to see is that at the end of the day, I will have a one-touch win,” she said.



Akua Donkor was named among 12 aspirants who were cleared by the EC to contest the eighth presidential elections of the Fourth Republic.



The presidential candidate has promised to ensure that Ghanaians enjoy peace and happiness if elected into office on December 7, 2020.



She explained that she will achieve these two attributes of a good life for Ghanaians by making their lives comfortable.



Although she has no formal education, she promises to deliver free education from kindergarten to Senior High School as well as free healthcare, water, and electricity under her administration.

