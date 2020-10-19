General News of Monday, 19 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Akua Donkor, Konadu Rawlings, Dzogbenuku cleared to contest 2020 election

The three female presidential aspirants - Akua Donkor, Konadu Rawlings and Brigitte Dzogbenuku

All three female candidates who filed nominations to compete in the presidential race in the upcoming December 7 polls have been given the green light by the Electoral Commission to contest.



The three are; leader of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) Akua Donkor, leader of the National Democratic Party, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings and Flagbearer of the Progressive People’s Party, Brigitte Dzogbenuku (PPP).



These women have been named amongst 12 candidates who have been officially cleared by the Jean Mensa-led EC to contest in the upcoming general elections.



At a press briefing in Accra, Monday, October 19, 2020, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa announced that though these candidates had some technical and IT issues with their forms, they were able to address them within the stipulated period.



Together with the two others – Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang of the NDC and Margaret Sarfo of the LPG, four women are competing in the presidential and vice-presidential slots in this year’s elections.



Brigitte Dzogbenuku was the fourth female presidential candidate to file nominations while Akua Donkor was the sixth to follow do same.



Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawling was the seventh presidential candidate to file her nomination with the EC.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.