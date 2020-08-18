General News of Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Akropong MP, Ama Dokua supports market women with bags of flour

The MP handing over the items

Bakers in Akropong constituency in the Eastern Region could not hide their joy after Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Hon. Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei donated over 100 bags of flour to support them in their businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic.



Almost all the women (bakers) within the constituency gathered at Akropong on Monday, August 17, 2020, where a 5kg of flour was presented to each one of them.



Explaining the rationale behind the gesture, Hon. Ama Dokua, who doubles as the Deputy Minister of Information, said she took upon herself to help the women with the flour for free to support them in the various field of baking.



She said she is touching lives in one way or the other and now is the turn to put a smile on the faces of the bakers in her constituency, hence the flour donation.



According to her, she had held several meetings with the bakers in the area to discuss how she can support them. She disclosed her outfit has provided individual assistants for some people.



She said, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, some people requested for flour so she thought it wise to turn their plea into a social intervention program rather than donating to individuals who asked for.



Nana Ama Dokua affirmed it will affect the cost of their product that will be sold to the constituents, adding that since she has touched food vendors it will affect everyone positively especially people who patronize their food items.



The MP refuted claims she is presenting the items to the people to seek for votes in the upcoming December general elections.



She indicated she has been donating to the constituents since time immemorial and have even supplied fertilizers and other needful products to farmers in the past.



"We are recontinuing with our work and my target group is that of the professional groups. So day in day out I meet with different professional groups from time to time and this is one such meeting that has occurred. Someone can interpret everything that it is vote buying but as we speak, I'm still their MP so I have to deliver", she said.



The Beneficiaries who received the flour in a cheerful manner expressed gratitude to the legislator for her kind gesture and also being committed for coming to their aid in this pandemic.



They promised to vote for her and President Akufo-Addo in the 7th December general elections.

