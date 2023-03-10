Akrofuom DCE signs agreement with Japanese embassy for the construction of CHPS compund

Regional News of Friday, 10 March 2023

Source: Sampson Manu

Honourable Maurice Jonas Woode, District Chief Executive for the Akrofuom District has signed an agreement with the Japanese embassy in Ghana for the construction of a CHPS compound and a Nurses quarters for the people of Yaadome in the district.



Other institutions that also benefited from the support known as the Grant assistance for Grassroot Human Security Projects (GGHSP) included the Amansie west District, Suaman District and an NGO from the Volta Region.



Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) is part of the Official Development Assistance (ODA) of the Government of Japan. It is offered for developing countries to actively contribute to world peace, stability and prosperity through both bilateral and multilateral channels.



The GGP aims to achieve economic and social development in developing countries based on the philosophy of human security, and provide the necessary funding for relatively small-scale activities in a way that directly benefits inhabitants at the grass-roots level.



The CHPS compound equivalent to a clinic consists of a male ward, female ward, OPD, Waiting area, Records room, Delivery room, Recovery room, Consulting room, Cold room, Dispensary, Emergency room and many others.



The facility which will be fully furnished with medical equipment will also have a 4 bedroom nurses' quarters with a borehole and washrooms.

The 95,590 USD grant facility is expected to be completed in 10 months' time with work supposed to commence in earnest.



Speaking with the media after signing the document on behalf of the people of Akrofuom, the visibility elated DCE said it was refreshing to see the Japanese Embassy come in to support the efforts of the Assembly to extend quality healthcare to residents of the district. He said the gesture lends credence to the immense work put in by his administration to improve the livelihoods of the people.







When completed, the project will alleviate the plight of the people of Yaadome who have to travel to long distances to access quality healthcare.

The District Coordinating Director Ebenezer Douglas Ntiamoah was present and witnessed the signing of the agreement.