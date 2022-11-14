Akrofuom DCE bags Honorary Doctorate Degree for exemplary leadership

Regional News of Monday, 14 November 2022

Source: Sampson Manu

Honourable Maurice Jonas Woode, the Chief Executive for the Akrofuom District Assembly has been awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Business Administration (Doctor Honoris Causa of Business Administration) by the Governing Council of the Institut Universitaire La Grace (ECOTES Benin) in recognition of his exemplary leadership since assuming office in 2018.



This adds to the plethora of high-profile awards that have been conferred on the DCE since he assumed office.



In the company of other distinguished personalities from Africa, the honour was conferred on him after a rigorous nomination and evaluation process, which included making a presentation at an annual Leadership Convocation Conference & Workshop organised by the institute.



The other recipients of the award were from Ghana (5), Togo(1), Benin(1) and Nigeria (3).



At a thanksgiving Church service to present the award to members of the Salvation Baptist Church and the people of Akrofuom, Honorable Woode said he was honoured to be recognised by a University outside the country that had researched the impact his works have made on the people of Akrofuom.



Not overwhelmed by the numerous awards and recognitions that have come his way, he said it is time for him to reflect on how he can do more for the people he serves.



He said, "these recognitions throw a challenge to me, not leave any stone unturned but double my efforts by working hard to improve the lives of the people in the district. I pledge to continue doing the good things we have been doing for our people."



ONE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF HIS SECOND TERM



The occasion was used to mark the one-year anniversary of his second term in office. Speaking about what he has achieved within the first year of his reappointment, Hon. Maurice Woode said the Assembly in the last year had chalked a lot of successes in all facets of the economy.



He said the Assembly had exceeded its revenue target for the 2022 fiscal year. He mentioned that the revenue projection for the year was Ghc650,000, but as of September, the Assembly was able to generate Ghc730,000. This, he added, compelled them to review their revenue targets.



He mentioned projects like CHPS Compounds, the building of school blocks, supervising the construction of the Assembly's Administration block, the extension of electricity, upgrading of some roads, building of 40 lockable stores and 72 sheds, construction of lorry terminal as part of the major achievements he has chalked since assuming office.







UNITY



The Akrofuom DCE, who spoke eloquently about the strides he has made so far in transforming the lives of the people, also called for unity. He emphasised that it is only through unity that his ambition to build and empower the human resource base of the district can be materialised.



CITATIONS



In a citation that followed the presentation of the Honorary Doctorate Degree to the Church, Honorable Maurice Jonas Woode was described by the National President of the Baptist Men's fellowship as being a diligent, disciplined, and hardworking personality whose work has attracted international recognition and the second term of office.



The District Education Directorate also praised Hon Woode for his sterling contributions towards the development of education in the district.



Nananom also highlighted the role the DCE has played in strengthening the chieftaincy institution at Akrofuom. They also extolled him for the impact he has made in bringing development to the area since he assumed office.



The thanksgiving service also coincided with the birthday of the DCE.



The Clergy, Nananom, Party supporters as well as family members of the DCE were all present at the Church service.



'La Grace University' Advanced Technicians School of Benin or Ecole de Techniciens supérieurs du Bénin "Université de La Grace" (ECO.TE.S Bénin) that honoured Hon. Maurice Jonas Woode is a private higher education institution in Benin. "La Grace University" was established in 2003.



The main campus of the University is located in Cotonou. "La Grace University" Advanced Technicians School of Benin provides quality education that is appreciated throughout the whole country.



Despite being one of the youngest universities in Benin, the University is ranked high in international ratings.