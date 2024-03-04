Akro Senior High Technical School launches 90th anniversary celebrations

Regional News of Monday, 4 March 2024

Source: Michael Oberteye

The Akro Senior High Technical School in the Eastern Region launched its 90th anniversary celebrations on Thursday, February 29, 2024, with a call by the board chairman and school head to all stakeholders to contribute their quota towards the upliftment of the school to enable it to continue building future leaders for the nation.



Celebrated on the theme, "90 years of imparting knowledge and skills—the indispensable role of stakeholders for a brighter future," the launch brought together traditional leaders, old students, political figures, various stakeholders and well wishers.



Speaking at the main launch of the 90-year anniversary at the school's assembly hall at Odumase Krobo in the Eastern Region, the board chairman acknowledged the visionaries who laid the foundation for the school to achieve this historic milestone of educational excellence, resilience and transformative impact on the lives of countless students.



The board chairman of the Akro school, Mr James Kwame Otieku, presented historical phases that the school has undergone from 1934 to its current state.



He appealed for additional dormitory and classroom blocks, a modern kitchen and dining hall, and the completion of the school's assembly hall, among others, to befit the status of a 90-year-old educational institution.



The board chair also called for teachers' bungalows to accommodate more teachers on campus to bring them closer to the students to provide them with extra academic assistance.



Headmaster of the school, Mr. Charles Osom Baah, though he detailed some infrastructural deficits in the school, commended the government, for the various interventions, including classroom blocks and a place of convenience, amongst others.



He urged other stakeholders to meet the government halfway in addressing the needs of the school.



The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Lower Manya Krobo, who doubles as the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the area, Simon Kwaku Tetteh, congratulated the school on their anniversary and the feats achieved over the years.



According to him, the government has provided a fully furnished 12-unit classroom block, a 12-seater WC toilet facility, a biogas facility, as well as furniture and security lights, among other interventions for the school.



He, however, assured the school of government's continued commitment to support the institution.



Chairman for the occasion, Brigadier-General Joseph Punamane, observed that the youth were full of potential and charged them to adequately prepare themselves for the future.



He stressed that taking their studies seriously was the surest way to achieve this goal and urged them to refrain from all forms of vice.



