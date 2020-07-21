Politics of Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Akpaloo settles on former General Secretary as running mate

Presidential candidate of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo

Presidential candidate of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Mr. Kofi Akpaloo, has selected his former general secretary Mrs. Margaret Obrine Sarfo as his running mate for the 2020 presidential election.



He made the announcement at an outdooring ceremony by the party at the Marriott Hotel, Accra.



He described the running mate as competent, exceptional and dedicated woman who will partner him to victory come December, 7, 2020.



In his speech, the candidate said his strategy is in running a government that will prioritize and incentivize investment in education, healthcare, agriculture, Information Technology, research and development.



“We will put in place the needed resources, policies and incentives that will bring about the development of our educational system from primary, secondary to tertiary education. From our teacher training colleges to upgrading of syllabuses reflecting the kind of education needed today, we will promote education aided by technological tools and skills".



"Our tertiary institutions will be centers of excellence where world class research and development will take place, our primary and secondary school students will once again have the confidence to dream to be inventors and scientists. Salaries of our teachers and workers in the educational and healthcare sector especially, will be something to be proud of, timely and compensating.”



According to him, his government will provide free wi-fi services to our educational institutions.



“I will build business incubators in all our tertiary institutions for graduates to start and grow their businesses including a monthly startup allowance to help unemployed graduates start new businesses. Up to GHc250,000 will be guaranteed by our government to help support educated youths for self-employment,” he added.



He continued: “Our primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare institutions have to be upgraded to world class standard; we all know this. In a country where malaria still kills and where HIV and other ailments are still a threat, we will put in place a coordinated healthcare strategy and insurance plan, to upgrade and appropriately man our health sector so working class men, women and indeed our citizens from all works of life are given adequately funded healthcare insurance coverage to keep us all healthy – as a result of access to basic healthcare services. We deserve this.”



On agriculture he said: “Mechanized farming and agricultural industrialization not only make life better for our farmers, it also increases yield. It leads to more employment opportunities because our farmers can earn more as a result of increased yield.



Agro mechanization and its attendant agro-allied services in the areas of agro production and industrialization needs massive interventions and support by the government, we will put in place funding and subsidy regimes to support our farmers while discouraging food importation, especially in commercial rice and poultry production.”



He said: “I look forward to creating one million entrepreneurs within four years. This is a promise with teeth. I have done it as a businessman, I will do it as a civil servant".



"My government will prioritize the tech sector with up to 3% budgetary allocation, this is unprecedented and it should be, because tech products and services are a bold new area of expertise that is creating wealth today and will create more wealth for our future generation when we invest strategically, today. The billionaires and investments that are driving global economy today are predominately of the information technology sector. Statistics show that mobile internet and broadband penetration is known to increase GDP by over 2% if the Broadband penetration increases by 10% Imagine the collective wealth and inclusive development we are about to bring to Ghana?"



"Imagine what access to internet for all, at rural level, will do to our MSME’s, to our educational and healthcare sectors and indeed to the general economy of Ghana? It takes a future looking leader to make hay while sun shines and take advantage of the available opportunities. I believe my capacity to so do speaks for itself.”



He proposed to set up the $10 Billion ‘Jobs Fund’ to support our youths to start their own businesses.



“From sports to entertainment and tourism, I will give them further incentives and growth opportunities by allowing them tax breaks and other eco system support, turning around these sectors into an over $20 billion market".



On galamsey he said: “We will regularize ‘Galamsay’ small scale mining, introduce child and unemployment benefits, overhaul the Ghana Police Service, provide affordable housing rental accommodations nationwide, all in our bid to have a comprehensive support system that will ease the many burdens mitigating the quick development of a great country. A strong working class and big entrepreneurship-led economy will in return lead to a vibrant market place and a greater Ghana.”



Acceptance Speech



In her acceptance speech, Mrs. Margret Obrine Sarfo charged the party supporters to unite and campaign for the party towards victory 2020.



She was hopeful the polices presented by the party are the best to help the country transform and provide better opportunities for the poor and marginalised.



She was hopeful the LPG will form the next government.



She expressed her gratitude to the party at all levels for the confidence reposed in her.



Mrs. Obrine Sarfo said she would work her boss to ensure victory for the LPG.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.