Akpaloo guarantees victory for LPG

Politics of Monday, 23 October 2023

Source: Nana Dogbe, Contributor

Percival Kofi Akpaloo, the founder of Ghana's Liberal Party (LPG), declared his intention to secure victory in the 2024 general elections.



Akpaloo made these statements on Ahotor FM 92.3's "Adekye Mu Nsem" breakfast show on October 23, 2023, emphasizing his belief in an easy win.



The LPG leader criticized the two major political parties, the NDC and NPP, for what he perceives as their failure to effectively serve the nation. Akpaloo aims to challenge the political duopoly between these parties through his candidacy.



Expressing concern over the hardships in the country, he held President Akufo-Addo's administration and the NDC's flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, responsible for Ghana's problems. Akpaloo said his LPG promises people-centered policies and blueprints designed to alleviate the economic challenges faced by the underprivileged.



He stressed the importance of accountability among public officials and positioned the LPG as the voice for the voiceless and the people's hope.



Akpaloo also criticized the handling of the Akosombo Dam Spillage, blaming the Volta River Authority for the avoidable catastrophe that displaced over 26,000 people and affected numerous communities. While no severe fatalities were recorded, the government faced public criticism for its response.



Akpaloo confidently declared that Ghanaians had lost faith in President Akufo-Addo's leadership and expressed his determination to win the 2024 elections to bring development and relief to the suffering masses.