Akoto Ampaw named Insight Youth Icon of the Month

A non-profit organization, Insight Youth Network has named lead counsel for the 2nd respondent in the just-ended presidential election petition, lawyer Akoto Ampaw as its icon of the month.



The decision was arrived at after the group’s career guidance and skills training workshop seminar held on Thursday, March 3 to Friday, March 5 2020 in the Hohoe municipality of the Volta region.



The Network which commenced its youth development project in 2020 as part of its objectives of harnessing and modeling youthful human resources for the development of Hohoe Constituency and Ghana as a whole brought together about 40 individuals from various communities within the Hohoe municipality for a three-day coaching, skills training and development.



The occasion was graced by number of speakers including Dr. Martin Ayanore a senior lecturer at UHAS and a health economist, who delivered a speech on the theme: "Youthful Renaissance; A Tool for Community Development "where he urged participants to be creative and take advantage of government initiatives such as the NBSSI.



Also a consultant and governance expert Kingsley Peter Agbewu's touched on the need for the participants to strife for academic advancement so as to shore up Ghana’s human resource needs.



Mama Dzidoasi I, a sub-divisional Queen Mother of the Asedukluvi Clan who was also a facilitator of the program, called on the participants to acquire skills training and build good networks to the face world.



The Executive Director of the group Ishmael Adzimah at the end of the seminar informed the media the governing council for the network has decide to initiate a mentorship program which will seek to celebrate illustrious sons of the Hohoe constituency starting with lawyer Akoto Ampaw and to draw on their life lessons to inspire the youth to do exploits and achieve greater heights in life.



He noted that Mr. Ampaw's display of legal advocacy which was aired on live television throughout the entire period of litigation would serve as model for many young people particularly those in the Hohoe constituency of the Volta region to aspire to greater heights in law, academic and other professional fields.



As a result, the group has made him the icon of the month. The governing council will officially present him with a citation in the coming days as well as organize special mentorship session aimed at having him to educate, inspire and impact the youth of the area.