Akosua Agyepong appointed board member of Ohio African Community Excellence Awards USA

General News of Thursday, 22 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ohio African Community Excellence Awards USA, which is a leading award scheme that seeks to recognize individuals, groups, businesses and organizations making remarkable impacts in the African communities in Ohio has announced the appointment of veteran musician, Akosua Agyepong as a board member.



Akosua Agyepong brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role, having served in various leadership positions within the entertainment and creative arts sector.



"We are thrilled to welcome Akosua Agyepong join our board," said Chair of the board.



"Her passion and dedication to our mission will be invaluable as we continue to grow and serve our community," he added.



Akosua Agyepong expressed her excitement about joining the organization, stating, "I am honored to be part of Ohio African Community Excellence Awards USA and look forward to contributing to its important work.”



Ohio African Excellence Awards USA is confident that Akosua Agyepong will provide strong leadership and guidance to the board, driving the organization's continued success and growth.